Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €5.00 by Deutsche Bank

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.62) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.27) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.27) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.18 ($4.70).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

