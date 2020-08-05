Northland Power (NPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Northland Power to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$647.00 million.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power stock opened at C$37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.92. Northland Power has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPI. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.58.

In other news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$7,461,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,462,135.38.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.