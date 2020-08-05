nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 36,536.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

