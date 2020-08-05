NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.
NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 761,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 326,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 254.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYMT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.90. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 92.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.
NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.
About NY MTG TR INC/SH
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.
