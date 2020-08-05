Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.41.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $283.76 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $288.81. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $6,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.