Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

ARVN stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arvinas by 202.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

