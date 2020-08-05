Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OSK. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

OSK opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

