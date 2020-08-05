Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.96.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

