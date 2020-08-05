Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 358 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $1,617.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

