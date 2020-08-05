PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $9.07 on Monday. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

