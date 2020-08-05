Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 132.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,804 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

