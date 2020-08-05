Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Stock Price Up 69.4%

Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS)’s share price rose 69.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 3,597,485 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 913% from the average daily volume of 355,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS)

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries. The company also operates four vessels for transportation of petroleum products.

