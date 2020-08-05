Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.11% from the company’s current price.

PM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.