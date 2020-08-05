Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Co cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

NYSE PSXP opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,360,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 803,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after purchasing an additional 785,874 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after purchasing an additional 117,579 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,388,000 after purchasing an additional 419,594 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 631,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

