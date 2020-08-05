Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of PXD opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

