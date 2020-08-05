Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a report released on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $177.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $133.00 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.30.

NYSE VAR opened at $174.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.50. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

