Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PBI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $832.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.63. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,319,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,653,000 after purchasing an additional 307,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 929,169 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 115.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,800 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 32.1% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,611,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 634,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,298 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

