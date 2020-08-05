Private Ocean LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

