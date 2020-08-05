ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) Shares Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.21, 4,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 22,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 1.58% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

