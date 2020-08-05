Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 338,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 121,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $4.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Prosper Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

