Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRPL. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.91 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. The business had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $16,993,252.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659 over the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.