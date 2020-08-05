Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

CATY stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

