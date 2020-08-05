Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Issued By KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $147.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

