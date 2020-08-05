Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

