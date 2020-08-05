Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings Ltd Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of James River Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $45.26 on Monday. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -215.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth about $206,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of James River Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 186,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

