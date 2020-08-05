Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cognex Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cognex in a report issued on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Cognex stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,192.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,500 shares of company stock worth $16,478,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

