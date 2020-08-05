Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Increased by KeyCorp

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WWW. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

WWW stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

