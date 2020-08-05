Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 47.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $186,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Range Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 256,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

