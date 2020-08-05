Raymond James Cuts ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $40.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $370.15 million, a PE ratio of -206.05 and a beta of 1.45.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

