Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RYAM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 4.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 199,365 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 104,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.