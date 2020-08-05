Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). The firm had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,694.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

