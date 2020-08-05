Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 715,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.