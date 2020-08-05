Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 196.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $900,755. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

