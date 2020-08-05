Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 144.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 154,105 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.