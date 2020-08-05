Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 181.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DIRTT Environmental were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 50.6% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $3,125,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 985,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 622,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 542,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 million and a PE ratio of -20.87. DIRTT Environmental has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. DIRTT Environmental had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, insider Jennifer Warawa bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

