Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $28.71. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 3,249,139 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDS.B shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

