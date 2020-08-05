Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 49.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 74.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,388,362.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

