Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.15, approximately 1,840,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,097,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Specifically, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $246,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,570. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

