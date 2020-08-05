SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SAP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

