Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE SEE opened at $36.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Sealed Air by 1,206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

