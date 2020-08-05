SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of SPNE opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 99.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

