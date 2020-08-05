SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEI opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

