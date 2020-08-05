SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

EGBN opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $948.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.