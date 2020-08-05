SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $686,000 in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6,142.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBGI opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

