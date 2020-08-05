Short Interest in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Rises By 6.2%

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 15,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,196 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

