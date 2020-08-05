Short Interest in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Increases By 5.6%

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Get Davita alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 33.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 4,010.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 48.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Davita has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Davita will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.