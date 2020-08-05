Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Expands By 5.5%

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 587,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE MX opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 172.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Camillo Martino acquired 10,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

