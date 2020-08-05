Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Drops By 6.1%

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTX stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 241.68, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $658.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.92.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

