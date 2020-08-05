Short Interest in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expands By 6.3%

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 641,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

