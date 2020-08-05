Short Interest in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Declines By 6.7%

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 918,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on UROV. BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

UROV opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $261.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

